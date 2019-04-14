English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Elon Musk Makes Bold Claims About Model 3 on Twitter
The value of the Model 3 on the Tesla Network would depend on how many miles it can put in it, which according to Musk is up to 1 million miles within two or three battery module replacements.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
The body and drive unit of Electric Vehicle (EV)-maker Tesla's Model 3 Sedan can last upto 1 million miles while the battery can last up to 500,000 miles, said company Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk. The billionaire made this claim to his 25.7 million followers in context Model 3's value being used in an autonomous ride-hailing fleet.
"Model 3 drive unit and body is designed like a commercial truck for a million-mile life. Current battery modules should last 300k to 500k miles (1,500 cycles). Replacing modules (not pack) will only cost $5k to $7k," Musk wrote on Twitter on Saturday.
"What he meant is that the vehicles would become revenue-generating assets as they integrate this autonomous ride-hailing fleet, which has been dubbed the 'Tesla Network'," Electrek reported.
The value of the Model 3 on the Tesla Network would depend on how many miles it can put in it, which according to Musk is up to 1 million miles within two or three battery module replacements.
Even though Tesla would not replace a whole battery pack, the company is willing to offer battery module replacements for between $5,000 and $7,000.
"Assuming that $5,000 to $7,000 for the battery modules means the cost for the Standard Range Plus and Long Range battery modules, it would mean a cost of roughly $100 per kWh at the battery module level, which makes sense," the report added.
"At a value of $1 per mile, we are talking about a potential of at least $300,000 in revenue before having to possibly replace the battery modules."
The EV-maker recently announced big price cuts for its high-end Model S after shifting to online-only sales. The long-range Model S is now priced $83,000 down from $96,000 before savings.
The huge price cut by the EV maker comes less than two months after it decided to stop manufacturing Model S with a 75kWh battery pack, opting instead to only sell versions with a 100kWh pack.
"Model 3 drive unit and body is designed like a commercial truck for a million-mile life. Current battery modules should last 300k to 500k miles (1,500 cycles). Replacing modules (not pack) will only cost $5k to $7k," Musk wrote on Twitter on Saturday.
"What he meant is that the vehicles would become revenue-generating assets as they integrate this autonomous ride-hailing fleet, which has been dubbed the 'Tesla Network'," Electrek reported.
The value of the Model 3 on the Tesla Network would depend on how many miles it can put in it, which according to Musk is up to 1 million miles within two or three battery module replacements.
Even though Tesla would not replace a whole battery pack, the company is willing to offer battery module replacements for between $5,000 and $7,000.
"Assuming that $5,000 to $7,000 for the battery modules means the cost for the Standard Range Plus and Long Range battery modules, it would mean a cost of roughly $100 per kWh at the battery module level, which makes sense," the report added.
"At a value of $1 per mile, we are talking about a potential of at least $300,000 in revenue before having to possibly replace the battery modules."
The EV-maker recently announced big price cuts for its high-end Model S after shifting to online-only sales. The long-range Model S is now priced $83,000 down from $96,000 before savings.
The huge price cut by the EV maker comes less than two months after it decided to stop manufacturing Model S with a 75kWh battery pack, opting instead to only sell versions with a 100kWh pack.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mary Kom Belts out a Winning Rendition of What's Going On at Goa Fest
- Rajkummar Rao Performs on Chaiyya Chaiyya With His 'Idol' Shah Rukh And Fans Are Swooning Over
- Next Time You Buy a Product, Scan The GS1 Standard Barcode on Your Phone to Know Everything About it
- Ayushmann Khurrana's 'AndhaDhun' Creates Record in China, Crosses Rs 150 Crore Milestone
- Stokes Backs 'Gifted' Archer to Make England World Cup Squad
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results