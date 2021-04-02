Elon Musk Promises 10,000 Jobs at Tesla, College Degree Not Required

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to his Twitter account to share that the Tesla manufacturing plant being built near Austin will hire more than 10,000 people through 2022; and that students don’t need a college degree to work with the brand. Students can apply for jobs at the plant right after high school. He quote tweeted Tesla Owners Austin, while sharing the news.

Musk had earlier announced in July that the construction work is proceeding rapidly on the company's newest manufacturing facility. According to a report by Austin American-Statesman, if Tesla will hire 10,000 workers then it will be double the minimum number of hires the company had promised earlier, which was 5,000.

Over 10,000 people are needed for Giga Texas just through 2022!- 5 mins from airport-15 mins from downtown- Right on Colorado river https://t.co/w454iXedxB— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2021

Musk in his tweet further listed the benefits of joining the new Giga Texas. He revealed the job site is situated just five minutes from the airport, 15 minutes from downtown and right on the Colorado River. However, no extra details were provided by Musk via the tweet.Also, on Tuesday Musk had urged people to move to South Texas for his aerospace company SpaceX and encourage friends to do so.

Please consider moving to Starbase or greater Brownsville/South Padre area in Texas & encourage friends to do so! SpaceX’s hiring needs for engineers, technicians, builders & essential support personnel of all kinds are growing rapidly. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2021

One of the company's recruiting managers Chris Reilly said that the company has established relationships with Austin Community College, Houston-Tillotson University, the University of Texas and the Del Valle Independent School District.He further added that the company is thinking about recruiting students who can graduate high school and start a career at Tesla while continuing their education and said that there are opportunities for entry-level roles, for individuals that are coming from outside manufacturing who have passion, drive and want to come to make a difference.

According to the Austin American-Statesman report, the company's job site currently lists more than 280 open positions for the region. Tesla is looking to tap into the region's talent pool, including the potential to forge partnerships with area high schools, colleges, workforce training agencies and trade groups.

Forthcoming electric Cybertruck and Model Y crossovers will be produced in Tesla's Austin plant.