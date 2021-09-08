Elon Musk likes to keep himself busy on social media platforms, more specifically on Twitter. Many of his tweets of substance have given us good insight on how the industry works and what it takes to make an EV and create a successful brand. In one such tweet recently, Elon Musk stated that car production is hard and production with positive cash flow is extremely hard.

In a reply to a story suggesting why Dyson gave up on the idea to produce electric car promised earlier, Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla Inc wrote - “Production is hard. Production with positive cash flow is extremely hard."

You said it, @elonmusk And we’ve been doing that for decades now. Still sweating & slaving away at it. It’s our way of life… https://t.co/EGpcyKrRhF— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 7, 2021

The tweet to which Musk replied also praised the dynamic CEO of SpaceX and Tesla on selling the electric cars at affordable pricing as compared to what Dyson predicted the initial cost of an EV could be.

Interestingly, Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group’s Chairman, who is also active on Twitter and loves to share quirky and interesting stuff all the time concurred Elon Musk’s thought. He said - “You said it, @elonmusk. And we’ve been doing that for decades now. Still sweating & slaving away at it. It’s our way of life…"

Anand Mahindra also recently announced Mahindra XUV700 for Neeraj Chopra, the gold medalist from Tokyo Olympics 2020. He later also promised another XUV700 to Paralympics winners. Following the same, Mahindra and Mahindra registered Javelin trademark, firing up talks in the town about the Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition model, which we can expect soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here