Elon Musk Says Future Tesla Cars to Come With a Goat Horn, Suggests a Taylor Swift Meme
Over the past couple of months, Elon Musk has been the centre of controversies for his Twitter comments and claims.
We weren’t surprised when the US Securities and Exchange Commission ordered Tesla CEO Elon Musk to let a social media minder to approve his tweets. Musk’s tweets have been a bad-news magnet since inception and following the trail is the latest one which suggested goat sound for horns in the future Tesla cars. The tweet read - "Changing Tesla horn sound" with a Goat face smiley.
One tweet, however, did not suffice the hilarity as the millionaire entrepreneur then went on to post a funny remixed video of Taylor Swift’s popular track Trouble. Only here the chorus was a goat screaming with a caption that read “Maybe this goat is available”. Considering what Musk has achieved since he found Tesla, SpaceX and the Boring Company, we are torn to believe if the tweet will be an actuality in the near future.
With his extraordinary achievements, Musk has emerged to be one of the most proactive entrepreneurs in the current times. Up until a few decades back, it would’ve been hard to believe that a company such as Tesla will single-handedly change the perception of electric cars and establish such an authority over the segment. At the moment, major automakers around the world are scrambling for a piece of the pie that Tesla enjoys a major share of.
After disappointing sales in the first quarter, Tesla, earlier this week announced that it will raise up to $2.3 billion in new capital, renouncing what Elon Musk called a “Spartan diet” and easing Wall Street concerns about the money-losing company’s ability to overcome a drop in sales and build new product lines.
Changing Tesla horn sound to 🐐
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2019
Maybe this goat is available https://t.co/qo2hR7Vcsp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2019
After disappointing sales in the first quarter, Tesla, earlier this week announced that it will raise up to $2.3 billion in new capital, renouncing what Elon Musk called a “Spartan diet” and easing Wall Street concerns about the money-losing company’s ability to overcome a drop in sales and build new product lines.
