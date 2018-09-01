English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Elon Musk Says Model 3 Production Delay is a Result of Paint Related Issues
The sedan is facing massive backlogs and production delays resulting in cancellation of bookings.
File photo of Elon Musk. (REUTERS)
Loading...
Tesla Model 3 is one immensely important car not only for Elon Musk and company, but for the world itself, considering it is an affordable all-electric luxury sedan, a segment that has a lot of takers. And that is why at the time of official booking, the number of buyers who booked it was record breaking. But then, the problem started arising for the Tesla Model 3. The sedan is facing massive backlogs and production delays resulting in cancellation of bookings.
One Tesla Model 3 buyer recently took on Twitter where Elon Musk is active to complaint the delay of his Model 3. What was special in his case was his car was up for delivery before his VIN was cancelled due to the car’s paint. Elon Musk has admitted that in certain cases, paint is creating problems for the production.
On relying to the distressed buyer, Elong Myusk wrote - Sorry, we’ve put pretty extreme rules in place for paint & quality in general. If need be, we’re repainting/replacing entire sections of car or building whole new cars. Got to be done.” Which means, Tesla could repaint the whole car, delaying the process, for a small problem, which says all about the quality.
Tesla's Model 3 production troubles give rival automakers a chance to snatch customers. Tesla has said that the net number of refundable $1,000 reservations for Model 3s was stable late last year and grew in recent weeks, with hundreds of thousands in line. But some buyers are running out of time or patience.
The Bolt and Model 3 both start at about $35,000 and can travel more than 200 miles (322 km) on an electric charge, although the Tesla and its Chief Executive Elon Musk have received much more media attention.
One Tesla Model 3 buyer recently took on Twitter where Elon Musk is active to complaint the delay of his Model 3. What was special in his case was his car was up for delivery before his VIN was cancelled due to the car’s paint. Elon Musk has admitted that in certain cases, paint is creating problems for the production.
Sorry, we’ve put pretty extreme rules in place for paint & quality in general. If need be, we’re repainting/replacing entire sections of car or building whole new cars. Got to be done.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2018
On relying to the distressed buyer, Elong Myusk wrote - Sorry, we’ve put pretty extreme rules in place for paint & quality in general. If need be, we’re repainting/replacing entire sections of car or building whole new cars. Got to be done.” Which means, Tesla could repaint the whole car, delaying the process, for a small problem, which says all about the quality.
Tesla's Model 3 production troubles give rival automakers a chance to snatch customers. Tesla has said that the net number of refundable $1,000 reservations for Model 3s was stable late last year and grew in recent weeks, with hundreds of thousands in line. But some buyers are running out of time or patience.
The Bolt and Model 3 both start at about $35,000 and can travel more than 200 miles (322 km) on an electric charge, although the Tesla and its Chief Executive Elon Musk have received much more media attention.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Apple’s Self-Driving Car Gets Rear-Ended in Silicon Valley in First-Ever Crash
- Taimur Ali Khan Wins Hearts Yet Again, Teases the Paparazzi With His Adorable Antics; See Pics
- When Shah Rukh, Ranbir Danced in Drag with Madhuri; Watch Gurinder Chadha's Throwback Video
- Singer Lana Del Rey Cancels Israel Performance After Palestine Demands Cultural Boycott
- Reynolds: Moeen Ali Fashions Sparkling Resurrection in Whites at Southampton
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...