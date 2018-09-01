Elon Musk Says Model 3 Production Delay is a Result of Paint Related Issues

Sorry, we’ve put pretty extreme rules in place for paint & quality in general. If need be, we’re repainting/replacing entire sections of car or building whole new cars. Got to be done. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2018

Tesla Model 3 is one immensely important car not only for Elon Musk and company, but for the world itself, considering it is an affordable all-electric luxury sedan, a segment that has a lot of takers. And that is why at the time of official booking, the number of buyers who booked it was record breaking. But then, the problem started arising for the Tesla Model 3. The sedan is facing massive backlogs and production delays resulting in cancellation of bookings.One Tesla Model 3 buyer recently took on Twitter where Elon Musk is active to complaint the delay of his Model 3. What was special in his case was his car was up for delivery before his VIN was cancelled due to the car’s paint. Elon Musk has admitted that in certain cases, paint is creating problems for the production.On relying to the distressed buyer, Elong Myusk wrote - Sorry, we’ve put pretty extreme rules in place for paint & quality in general. If need be, we’re repainting/replacing entire sections of car or building whole new cars. Got to be done.” Which means, Tesla could repaint the whole car, delaying the process, for a small problem, which says all about the quality.Tesla's Model 3 production troubles give rival automakers a chance to snatch customers. Tesla has said that the net number of refundable $1,000 reservations for Model 3s was stable late last year and grew in recent weeks, with hundreds of thousands in line. But some buyers are running out of time or patience.The Bolt and Model 3 both start at about $35,000 and can travel more than 200 miles (322 km) on an electric charge, although the Tesla and its Chief Executive Elon Musk have received much more media attention.