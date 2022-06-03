Elon Musk Says Tesla Has Paused All Hiring Worldwide, Needs to Cut Staff by 10 Percent

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that all hiring at the electric vehicle company Tesla has been paused.

Tesla CEPO Elon Musk also said that he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that the electric carmaker needed to cut staff by around 10%, according to an internal email seen by Reuters. The email, titled “pause all hiring worldwide,” was sent to Tesla executives on Thursday. Tesla was not immediately available for comments.

Musk earlier this week asked Tesla employees to return to the office or leave the company. “Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week,” Musk wrote in another email sent to employees on Tuesday night.

“If you don’t show up, we will assume you have resigned,” it added.

first published:June 03, 2022, 13:01 IST