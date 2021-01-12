Elon Musk's Tesla Officially Enters India as it Registers Office in Bengaluru ahead of Upcoming Launch

It's IT city Bengaluru that Elon musk has chosen to kick off his India operations. American electric carmaker Tesla will be starting a research and development centre in Bengaluru. According to documents available, Tesla, the world’s most valued car maker, has registered with the Registrar of Companies on January 8.

Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited has incorporated itself in Bengaluru, with its main office on Lavelle road, in the heart of Bengaluru's central business district. Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram and David Jon Feinstein are listed as Directors of the incorporated entity.

While Taneja is their chief accounting officer, Feinstein is the Global Senior Director of Tesla, based in California.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa announced a grand welcome to Tesla on social media. He said, "Karnataka will lead India's journey towards Green Mobility. Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Tesla will soon start its operations in India with an R&D unit in Bengaluru. I welcome @elonmusk to India & Karnataka and wish him all the very best."

Musk had, in fact, set off speculation in October on what place he would choose for an India entry when he tweeted "next year for sure" In response to a question from a Tesla fan club Twitter handle on when the company would start operations in the country.

It is not known what kind of investment plans are on the anvil.