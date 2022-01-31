Emerging from the Covid-19 Pandemic, Car Care Industry Remains Robust: Turtle Wax

The automotive industry pushed the brakes hard in the early months of the global COVID-19 pandemic. With a large number of other industries depending on the automotive industry, the slowdown in auto sales created quite a ripple effect propelling the industry to adapt to the new ways of operating where remote workforce, reducing operational costs, and investment in digital became critical.

Globally, DIY car care is treated as a necessity and contributes about 80 per cent to the total car care industry however around 30 per cent in India. India is primarily dominated by hectic work schedules, cheap labour, and a third person to take care of cars leading to a dominant DIFM (Do It for Me) segment.

With changing preferences and growing incomes, India is speeding ahead in the global car consumer market which is gradually leading to an acceptance of the professional car care segment. Five years back, people didn’t know about what car care is and why it is necessary. However, it is amazing to see the passion for automobiles that people now not just know about car care culture but want to be a part of the movement and adapt the car care practices in their day-to-day lives. With an intention to hold onto the vehicle, customers now understand that they need to prolong its life and keep it looking better for a longer period. As an emerging economy, the country is today one of the leading automobile markets opening an array of opportunities for a booming car care industry.

In 2020, the lockdowns imposed all around the world restricted the operations of auto beauty shops, service centres, and garages, thereby affecting the consumption of DIFM car care products. However, the scenario gave a major push to the DIY range of products through e-commerce platforms thereby positively affecting the consumption of car care products during lockdowns. Additional personal hygiene and disposal time due to the pandemic also contributed to the demand for DIY car care products.

We were also imposed by similar challenges in terms of driving our distribution strategy in the country. Exceeding our sales expectations, digital and e-commerce has been the key pillars in Turtle wax’s journey. Now, with the entire auto industry bouncing back to normal, Turtle Wax is witnessing a good recovery in traditional retail also.

The entry of new cars, growing demand for used vehicles, changing consumer preferences, and greater exposure to international auto styling - all contribute towards the rise in the demand for car care products such as car polish, shampoo, wax, cleaners, etc. The pandemic also increased the demand and need for antimicrobial and disinfectant products that help keep the interiors of a vehicle free from germs and viruses. Turtle Wax also introduced similar products like multi-purpose cleaners and disinfectants, AC disinfectants, etc. to address the breeding ground for germs in the interiors and exteriors of the vehicle.

Now that we’ve stepped into 2022, the automotive industry is all set to get back into a growth trajectory and with this, we are also expecting a splurge in the car care segment. The need of the hour is to heavily focus on educating consumers on primary car care, products available, and their benefits, which remains our top priority this year as well. The next critical focus area should be bringing products that are in line with the external factors such as vast territories, different weather, pollution, and scarcity/ quality of water. Our product portfolio ensures that we have products for each unique and specific requirement. For example, our graphene-based ceramic coating solutions are the first of its kind technology in the car care industry.

While the car sizes may differ for individuals, the sentiment attached to them remains the same. Every car owner takes pride in their vehicle and has a desire to preserve its shine for many years to come. We are living in an age where breakthroughs make it possible to do things that people could once only dream of or were impossible to execute due to a lack of resources. It is wonderful to see the scene growing in India and we at Turtle Wax are extremely fortunate about being present in the country at such an interesting stage.

Turtle Wax entered the Indian market in 2020 when the nation was changing at an astounding rate. We entered the country with an open mindset to expedite our operations basis the changes and demonstrate one’s duty against all odds. Being capable of taking up these challenges also presented an opportunity to illustrate the mettle to many at the very beginning of our journey. Making every hour count, it was a delight to witness how we remained connected virtually, delivering exceptional and productive performance throughout the year. Not only this, even the auto enthusiasts accepted us with open arms, and it’s a matter of pride for us to witness the remarkable response we have received in the past year.

This article is authored by Sajan Murali Puravangara, Managing Director, Turtle Wax India. All views expressed are personal.

