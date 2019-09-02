Emerging Markets Will Drive Luxury Cars' Growth: Mercedes-Benz CEO

German auto major Mercedes-Benz said emerging markets will drive the growth for the luxury cars segment. "Emerging markets will be the next growth engines for luxury cars and we are excited to participate in this growth story..." said Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India. Schwenk was speaking to reporters after inaugurating a luxury car dealership in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

"We are excited to be present in this market and are confident that T&T Motors... will create a fascinating journey for our customers," he said. The dealership can service up to 3,500 cars a year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.