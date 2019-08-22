Emflux Two and Two+ Electric Motorcycle Teased, Official Performance Figures Revealed

Bangalore based electric motorcycle company Emflux is all set to expand their portfolio with two new entrants in the naked roadster segment. The company recently teased a darkened front fascia of the two bikes named the Two and Two+ showing a similar silhouette as the Emflux one, minus the fairing and wind deflector.

Acclaimed numbers of the two bikes suggest that the Two will be placed as the base variant below the Two+ with a top speed of 160 kmph and range of 160km. The Two+, on the other hand, will have a top speed of 180 kmph and a maximum range of 200 km. While we are blurry on the acceleration figures, the company did mention that the Two can accelerate in 4.5 seconds and Two+ in 3.6 seconds. However, we are yet to know if its 0-100kmph or 0-60kmph.

Similar to the Emflux ONE, the Two and Two+ will have inverted front forks at the front, mono-shock at the rear. Braking duties will be handled by twin discs at the front, a single disc at the back and a single-sided swingarm.

Other notable features on the motorcycle will include a digital instrument cluster and LED lights. Given its performance figures, we expected it to ship with dual-channel ABS as well. Emflux has not yet revealed the official date of the launch, which we speculate will be mostly at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi.

