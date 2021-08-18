Emirates Introduces Unique Plane Livery for Airbus A380 to Mark UAE's 50th Anniversary

Emirates' Airbus A380s and Boeing 777-300ERs are sporting special liveries to honour the UAE's Golden Jubilee. The jet will be emblazoned with a one-of-a-kind 'United Arab Emirates 50' design, commemorating Emirates' home and hub, the UAE. The new 50th anniversary decals in Arabic and English cover both sides of the aircraft fuselage.

The design incorporates Emirates' from the old livery to complete the UAE's name, indicating the airline's pleasure in being a part of the nation's journey and growth. Emirates actually flies the UAE's flag throughout the world, promoting the nation's goals, ideals, and inspirational success storey. Emirates, like its home and heartland, the United Arab Emirates, has made a name for itself on the international stage in a very short period of time. The liveries also reflect the power and endurance of the UAE's aviation sector.

The silhouette of the '50' in livery displays dynamic but attractive lines, representing the layered history of the country. The continuous swirls and curves represent the UAE's dynamic features and achievements during the previous 50 years, when it has been constantly pushing the frontiers of what is possible. The official 'Year of the Fiftieth' emblem is also ringed in the '0' of the '50'.

Emirates is no stranger to adorning its planes with unique liveries. Many of its planes were decorated with yellow, green, and blue dots to commemorate the 2020 World Expo in Dubai. Meanwhile, when a global record for the most nationalities on a single trip was broken, it resulted in a unique livery as well.

According to reports, A6EVG, the first aircraft having the "United Arab Emirates 50" jubilee livery, flew for the first time with livery to Frankfurt earlier this week. More aircraft will be adorned with the unique 50th livery during the following month. Each decal will take an average of three days and up to fourteen people to install at the Emirates Engineering Aircraft Appearance Centre.

