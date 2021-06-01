Emirates Announces Extension on Flights From India Till June 30 Due to Covid-19 Situation

UAE flag carrier Emirates has announced the further extension of its passenger flights from India until June 30 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the South Asian country. The Dubai-based airline had announced the suspension first on April 24 as a devastating second wave of the pandemic hit India, leading to record high number of daily cases and deaths. Last week, it had extended the suspension till at least June 14.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the airline added: “Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.

“UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published Covid-19 protocols will be exempt for travel."

In May, the United Arab Emirates widened its travel ban to include Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. The ban came into effect on May 12th. The announcement came after the UAE banned Indians from traveling to the country to curb the spread of the India COVID variant. However, this ban did not include long-term residency holders (such as the Golden Visa) and diplomats. Those that consider the UAE their home base but are not holders of the visa or hold citizenship must find alternative solutions to the restrictions. Since the UAE banned travellers from India, there has been skyrocketing demand for private jets from wealthy individuals stuck abroad.

