Emirates Announces Global Sale on Economy and Business Class Tickets, Prices Start from Rs 16,433

Emirates has announced the launch of its much-awaited global sale. In order to avail the offers being rolled out as part of this sale, bookings have to be made between 19 Jan 2021 and 1 Feb 21, for travel between 20 Jan 2021 and 30 Jun 2021.

The offers include:

-All-inclusive Economy Class fares from India start at Rs 16,433 to Dubai, Rs 45,488 to Cairo, Rs 96,257 to Sao Paulo, and Rs 40,713 to Nairobi

-Business Class fares starting at Rs 57,453 to Dubai, Rs 1,10,991 to Cairo, Rs 3,00,034 to Sao Paolo, and Rs 1,16,072 to Nairobi.

The global sale is also applicable to destinations across Emirates’ network.

Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, is also making sure members get the best out of their travels with special Cash+Miles rates.

Bookings made from 3 January to 1 February 2021 for travel between 3 January and 15 June 2021 can enjoy a special conversion offer where 2,000 Skywards Miles is equivalent to Rs 1,400 for Economy Class flights, and 2,000 Skywards Miles is equivalent to Rs 2,800 for First and Business Class flights. With no minimum number of Miles needed to spend, Skywards members can pay for part of their ticket’s cost with as little as 1 Mile.

My Emirates Pass – the offer that turns the Emirates boarding pass into a membership card - is also back and has been extended this year. Emirates’ customers flying to and through Dubai from 1 January to 30 September 2021 can take advantage of the exclusive offers by simply presenting their Emirates boarding pass and a valid form of identification at any of the participating outlets. The offer includes discounts in over 300 restaurants across the country and in over 35 spas in world-class hotels. It also unlocks offers at many tourist attractions including Atlantis Aquaventure and At the Top Burj Khalifa.

Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before 30 June 2021, can enjoy rebooking terms and options if they have to change their travel plans. Customers have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for 2 years.

All Emirates customers can opt for multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover. This cover is offered by Emirates on all tickets purchased on or from 1 December 2020, at no cost to customers. In addition to COVID-19 medical cover, this latest offer from Emirates also has provisions for personal accidents during travel, winter sports cover, loss of personal belongings, and trip disruptions due to unexpected air space closure, travel recommendations or advisories, similar to other multi-risk travel insurance products.