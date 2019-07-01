Emirates Dubai-Muscat Flight Launched, Becomes World's Shortest Airbus A380 Route
Interestingly, the distance between Dubai and Muscat is 340km, which is shorter than the 500km long wiring on an Airbus A380.
The world's largest passenger plane, the Airbus A380, is seen on the tarmac after it landed at Heathrow airport near London. Image used for representation. (Image: Reuters)
The UAE-based Emirates airline has launched the world's shortest A380 flight between Dubai and Oman's capital Muscat. "The average flight time (40 minutes) between Dubai and Muscat is only five minutes more than the time taken to clean an Airbus A380 by a team of 42 people," the airline said in a series of tweets.
The average flight time (40 minutes) between Dubai and Muscat is only 5 minutes more than the time taken to clean an @Airbus A380 by a team of 42 people. #ShortestA380Flight #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter pic.twitter.com/evb4GSzHIO— Emirates Airline (@emirates) July 1, 2019
Interestingly, the distance between Dubai and Muscat is 340km, which is shorter than the 500km long wiring on an Airbus A380, Emirates said on its Twitter account.
The wiring on an @Airbus A380 (500km) is longer than the distance between Dubai and Muscat (340km). #ShortestA380Flight #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter pic.twitter.com/d6kTfDlGKw— Emirates Airline (@emirates) July 1, 2019
Shaikh Majid Al Mualla, Divisional Senior Vice President Commercial Operations Centre, Emirates, said: "The introduction of the A380 services to Muscat means more of our customers will have the opportunity to experience our industry-leading products onboard, and will also enhance choice and travel preferences as they plan their journeys. Oman is an important destination for Emirates, and we will continue to look at ways to grow our operations in the market to best serve our customers," he said.
"Emirates has flown over 4.7 million customers between Dubai and Muscat since 1993. That's the capacity of nearly 9,000 Emirates @Airbus A380s," the airline tweeted.
Emirates has flown over 4.7 million customers between Dubai and Muscat since 1993. That’s the capacity of nearly 9,000 Emirates @Airbus A380s. #ShortestA380Flight #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter pic.twitter.com/a503FmuLHJ— Emirates Airline (@emirates) July 1, 2019
The new flights broke Emirates' own record. It previously operated the world's shortest scheduled A380 service, between Dubai and Doha. However, all flights to Doha were cancelled in 2017 due to an ongoing diplomatic row between Qatar and the UAE.
The Airbus A380 is the world's largest passenger airliner, a wide-body aircraft manufactured by Airbus. Emirates was the second airline, after Singapore airline, to receive the A380 and commenced service between Dubai and New York in August 2008.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sony Launches The Z9F Soundbar For Rs 59,990 And Believes Dolby Atmos is The Crucial Ingredient
- Tata Sky Slashes Prices of SD And HD STBs: Is it Competition, or Challenge from Netflix And Hotstar?
- Nike Free RN 5.0 Review: A Better Barefoot Running Experience, Than Actually Running Barefoot
- Former Residence of Maharaja of Jaipur Set to Be Open For Public Soon
- WATCH | You Guys Wanted Rishabh Pant! - Rohit's Hilarious Response Leaves Media in Splits
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s