    1-MIN READ

    Emirates Offering Complimentary Stay at JW Marriot Marquis Dubai on Travelling With Airlines

    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    Economy ticket passengers will be eligible for a complimentary one-night stay at the JW Marriot Marquis, while First and Business Class passengers will receive two complimentary night stay.

    Emirates is offering a complimentary stay at the JW Marriot Marquis Dubai, one of the world’s tallest 5-star hotels on travelling with the airlines. Customers who book return Economy tickets to Dubai from 2 to 23 December for travel from 6 Dec 2020 to 28 Feb 2021 will be eligible for a complimentary one-night stay at the JW Marriot Marquis on their first night in Dubai. While travellers booked in First and Business Class will receive two complimentary nights’ stay from the day of arrival.

    Below are the fares valid from India:

    Economy starting from Rs 17,514

    Business Class starting from Rs 65,783

    First Class starting from Rs 1,92,638

    Any Indian national holding a valid UAE visa and destined for UAE only can travel under the air bubble arrangement, valid till the end of December 2020. The tourists will be required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate valid for 96 hours from the date of the test before departure.

    Emirates is offering flexible booking options, additional baggage allowance and newly introduced multi-risk travel insurance including COVID-19 cover with every flight. Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before 31 March 2021, gets rebooking terms and options, if they have to change their travel plans. Customers have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for 2 years.

