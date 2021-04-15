auto

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Auto»Emirates Offering Special Airfare on International Flights to Dubai from India: Check Prices Here
1-MIN READ

Emirates Offering Special Airfare on International Flights to Dubai from India: Check Prices Here

Emirates SkyCargo

Emirates SkyCargo

The special prices launched by Emirates is for both Economy & Business Class passengers travelling between 16 April and 30 September 2021. The bookings can be made till 26 April 2021.

Emirates has launched special fares for its international flights starting from India to various destinations across the globe. Travellers in India can book flight to Dubai at a special price of Rs 16,185 for return airfare. The price is for Economy Class Mumbai to Dubai flight for travel between 16 April and 30 September 2021. The bookings can be made till 26 April 2021. Not just Mumbai- Dubai, Emirates has launched the special airfare on multiple routes, details of which is mentioned below-

Emirates’ booking policies also allow customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before 30 September 2021 to enjoy rebooking in case of any travel plan changes. Customers have the option to change travel dates or extend ticket validity for up to two years.

RELATED NEWS

All Emirates customers gets the industry’s first, multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover. This cover is offered by Emirates on all tickets purchased on or from 1 December 2020, at no cost to customers. In addition to the COVID-19 medical cover, the airline also provides provisions for personal accidents during travel, winter sports cover, loss of personal belongings, and trip disruptions due to unexpected air space closure, travel recommendations or advisories, similar to other multi-risk travel insurance products.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 15, 2021, 13:18 IST