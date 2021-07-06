Emirates Reopens First-Class Lounges in Dubai Amidst Covid-19 Restriction Relaxations

Emirates has announced that it will be opening its First-Class lounges in Dubai concourse B, as countries around the world relax Covid-19 restrictions and implement international travel protocols. Unlike other airlines and airports, Emirates shut down its facilities not just due to low demand but also because operating these airlines became tough due to safety complications. It announced the reopening of facilities in November of last year.

Cairo was the first stop to reopen a lounge. The Dubai-based airline is now reopening its big first-class lounge at Dubai International Airport. The lounge, located in Concourse B, is highly popular with passengers connecting in Dubai. It is now ready to accommodate travellers again as connections rise due to increased international demand.

Health and Safety Procedures

According to Simple Flying, Emirates claims that there are several health and safety precautions in place to keep the public safe while they travel. As a result, the Timeless Spa will be open for treatments. The airline has not squandered the time the lounge was closed. It has been refreshed and given a little facelift to be fully prepared for guests.

Customers' feedback was also used to improve the menu selections, which now include more vegan and gluten-free alternatives, as well as other healthy options for those searching for a lighter lunch. Of course, you may still order foie gras terrine and Aberdeen Angus steak.

Emirates Pay

Emirates also introduced a new collaboration with Deutsche Bank. Emirates Pay, which was developed jointly with Deutsche Bank and the International Air Transport Association (IATA), is now accessible to clients in the United Kingdom and Germany.

Emirates is obviously prepared for a rise in travel demand, with its new payment method now accessible in two countries and an increasing number of lounges operating. Instead of waiting for demand to build up, the Dubai-based airline is using a proactive strategy to urge consumers to return to flying.

