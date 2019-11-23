Emirates Slashes Boeing Purchase Plans Amid Delays in 777X Deliveries
Emirates Airline is reducing its order for 156 long-range Boeing 777X jets to 126 planes and substituting the rest with the 787 Dreamliners.
Image for Representation Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Robyn Beck
Emirates Airline slimmed down its purchasing plans with Boeing amid delays in delivering an order of 156 of the new long-range 777X aircraft, substituting instead 30 of its 787-9 Dreamliners. The Middle East's largest airline in 2017 signed an initial agreement to buy 40 Boeing 787-10s in a deal worth USD 15.1 billion, but the overhaul reduces that to 30. At the same time, Emirates is cutting its 156-strong order of the larger 777X to 126 planes. The restructuring means that the carrier now has just 156 aircraft ordered from Boeing, compared to 196 previously in both firm orders and initial agreements, an airline spokeswoman confirmed to AFP. "Emirates reduced its 777X order of 156 to 126 and substituted them with the Dreamliners," Emirates president Tim Clark told a news conference at the Dubai Airshow.
Boeing said the airline will update its order book "by exercising substitution rights and converting 30 777 aeroplanes into 30 787-9s". Emirates said in a statement that for the 777X, it "will enter into discussions with Boeing over the next few weeks on the status of deliveries". Emirates in 2013 signed a USD 76-billion contract for 150 Boeing 777X twin-engine aircraft, powered by GE's new GE9X engine, in what was the single largest order by value in the history of US commercial aviation. The order was subsequently increased to 156 planes.
The 777X was originally scheduled to take off on its first test flight this summer, however, its development has been slowed by issues with the engine and Boeing has pushed back the timeframe to early 2021. The delays also hit as Boeing is in the process of completing changes required by regulators on the 737 MAX, which has been grounded worldwide after two crashes that resulted in 346 deaths.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rohit Sharma's One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Mominul Haque Inspires Hilarious Memes
- Mumbai's 'First Home System' Auto Rickshaw with Washbasin, Desktop Impresses Netizens
- Women are Changing Their Gender to 'Male' on Instagram Bio to Avoid Sexist Shadow Bans
- Kapil Sharma Gets Slammed for His 'Constant Derogatory Jibes' at Archana Puran Singh on His Show
- WhatsApp Updates: Wait For Dark Mode Continues, And Here is Everything Else on The Agenda