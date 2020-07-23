Here's How Emirates Inflight HEPA Filters Are Helping Passengers, Cabin Crew Fight Covid-19

Adding to its safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on aircraft, Emirates is utilizing its high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in its planes to fight Covid-19 and induce confidence among flyers.

HEPA filters force air through a fine mesh that traps particles and filters 99.99 percent of particles and airborne contaminants such as viruses and bacteria. The cleaned and filtered cabin air is then mixed with fresh air drawn in from outside. The mixed air is circulated back into the cabin at the right pressure and temperature for passengers' comfort.

Depending on the configuration of the aircraft, Emirates has 8 such filters on the B777, and 18 or 19 filters on the A380. All the filters will be working throughout the flight.

Emirates adds HEPA filter to planes. (Image source: Emirates)

The airline has been operating with utmost safety since April after all cabin crew, boarding agents and ground staff in direct contact with passengers were directed to don personal protective equipment (PPE) which includes a protective disposable gown over their uniforms, and a safety visor, in addition to masks and gloves.

At Dubai International airport, gloves and masks are mandatory for all customers and employees. Thermal scanners monitor the temperatures of all passengers and employees stepping into the airport. Physical distancing indicators have been placed on the ground and at waiting areas to help travellers maintain the necessary distance during check-in and boarding.

Emirates has also modified its inflight services for health and safety reasons. Food and beverages continue to be offered in the form of bento-styled boxes to reduce contact between the crew and customers during meal service and minimise the risk of interaction. The personal boxes provide customers with sandwiches, beverages, snacks and desserts.