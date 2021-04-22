Emirates Suspends all Flights to Dubai from India for 10 Days due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Emirates Airlines has announced to suspend all flights from India to Dubai starting April 25 till May 5. The ban on the entry of Indians will be effective from 11:59 pm on April 24; it will be reviewed after 10 days. The decision has been taken given the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The ban is only on Indian nationals and will not be applicable to UAE nationals and diplomats.

Also, any Indian or passengers who have travelled through India in the past 14 days will also not be allowed to fly to the country from any other international destination. However, Emirates will continue to fly passengers to India from Dubai and operate cargo flights.

It is not yet clear if other flight services to Dubai from India are allowed or not. The last update on the Emirates website reads that from April 22, 2021, travellers from India to the UAE would have to produce a COVID‑19 negative RT-PCR test certificate of a test taken not more than 48 hours before departure.

The announcement comes as India reported the highest single-day COVID-19 case spike in the world on April 22, registering more than three lakh fresh infections in one day.

Recently, UK also announced a ban on flights from India till April 30 given the rising cases.

More details are awaited.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here