Emirates to Include World’s Largest A380 for Dubai-Bengaluru Route

Emirates airline on Tuesday announced to keep the world’s largest commercial airplane A380 in service for flights between Dubai and Bengaluru from October 30. Till now, the service between the two destinations was offered by the airline through Boeing 777.

“The aircraft upgrade will allow customers traveling to and from the South Indian city to enjoy its signature services across a broader network,” the airline said.

According to Emirates, the A380 aircraft has a 45 percent larger capacity than Boeing 777, it has extra leg room, the largest screen across all cabins, flat seats in Business Class as well as offers private suites and shower spas in the First Class.

This will be the second Indian destination after Mumbai to be covered by Emirates through A380.

As per the schedule, the daily A380 flights will operate as EK568/569 in a three-class configuration, offering Economy Class, in addition to premium cabins in Business Class and luxurious First Class. Emirates will also offer flying options with the Boeing 777. According to per officials, Emirates is offering services at nine Indian destinations.

