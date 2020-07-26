Emirates to Provide Free Cover for Covid-19 Medical Expenses and Quarantine Costs to Passengers

Gulf carrier Emirates has come out with a confidence booster measure for its passengers as it has started providing free cover for COVID-19 medical expenses and quarantine costs, when they fly to any destination, in any class of travel.

Accordingly, the Dubai-based carrier will cover medical expenses of up to EUR 150,000 or Rs 1.3 crore and quarantine costs of EUR 100 per day or Rs 8,691.10 for 14 days, should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel, while they are away from home.

"This cover is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until 31 October 2020 (first flight to be completed on or before 31 October 2020)," the airline said in a statement.

"It is valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector o f their journey. This means Emirates customers can continue to benefit from the added assurance of this cover, even if they travel onwards to another city after arriving at their Emirates destination."

According to the airline, passengers do not need to register or fill in any forms before they travel, and they are not obligated to utilise this cover provided by Emirates.

"Any impacted customer who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel simply has to contact a dedicated hotline to avail of assistance and cover," the statement said.

Besides, the airline said that with gradual re-opening of borders over the summer, it has revised booking policies to offer customers more flexibility a nd confidence to plan their travel.

"Customers whose travel plans are disrupted by COVID-19 related flight or travel restrictions, can simply hold on to their ticket which will be valid for 24 months and rebook to fly at a later time; request travel vouchers to offset against future Emirates purchases, or request refunds via an online form on Emirates' website or via their travel booking agent."

Emirates currently serves over 60 destinations in its network, facilitating travel among the US, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific through a connection in Dubai for customers across the world.