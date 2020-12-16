Emirates to Restart Flights to Istanbul from Dec 21, Expands its EU Network to 31 Destinations

Emirates has announced it will resume daily flights to Istanbul from 21 December. The addition of Istanbul expands Emirates’ European network to 31 destinations. Emirates flight EK 121 will depart Dubai at 14:20 hrs, arriving in Istanbul at 18:20 hrs. The return flight, EK 122, will depart Istanbul at 20:05hrs, arriving in Dubai at 01:20 hrs the following day. Flights to/from Istanbul will operate once daily by the Boeing 777- 300ER.

Emirates has also partnered with Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) on a promotion to offer complimentary stays at the JW Marriott to all Emirates customers visiting Dubai from 6 December until 28 February 2021. Courtesy of Dubai Tourism and Emirates, the airline's Economy Class passengers will receive a free night's stay, while passengers flying First or Business Class can enjoy two complimentary nights' stay at the modern JW Marriott which is conveniently located near attractions like the Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Opera.

Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before 30 June 2021, can enjoy rebooking terms and options, if they have to change their travel plans. Customers have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for 2 years. More information here.

Emirates is also offering multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover. This cover is offered by Emirates on all tickets purchased on or from 1 December 2020, at no cost to customers. In addition to COVID-19 medical cover, this offer from Emirates also has provisions for personal accidents during travel, winter sports cover, loss of personal belongings, and trip disruptions due to unexpected air space closure, travel recommendations or advisories, similar to other multi-risk travel insurance products.

Emirates customers who require a COVID-19 PCR test certificate prior to departure from Dubai, can avail of special rates at clinics across Dubai by presenting their ticket or boarding pass. Home or office testing is also available, with results in 48 hours.