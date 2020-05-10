Employee Crushes Boss' Ferrari GT4 Lusso With a Truck After Getting Fired for Bad Behaviour

Sometimes, dealing with your employees in a harsh manner may cost you dearly. In one such incident, an angry driver drove a truck over his boss’s Ferrari GTC4Lusso after he was fired from the company. The incident took place in Chicago.

The driver was hired by the hauling company four days before this incident. During those four days, he took only one trip.

The company was not happy with his behaviour and allegedly decided against keeping him. They let him go after fully compensating him.

When the company informed him of its decision, he insisted on staying and continuing work. But by that time the owner had made up his mind to terminate his services.

Before leaving the premises, he asked the boss, pointing to a car, if it was his Ferrari. The boss replied in with a yes. The driver then threatened him that he would have to face the consequences of his decision.

The fired employee then got in the truck and started spinning the wheels of the vehicle like a crazy person. The boss ran after him in a bid to stop him but the driver shut the door.

The driver then rammed into the Ferrari with the truck and drove over it. Following the incident, the owner called the police, leading to the arrest of the driver.

