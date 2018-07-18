English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Engineering Students in Delhi-NCR Can Now Study Mechatronics Program by Mercedes-Benz in College
The Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) program is a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative by Mercedes-Benz India.
Mercedes-Benz logo. Imsage for representation only (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Mercedes-Benz India, has signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Noida Institute of Engineering & Technology and Krishna Institute of Engineering & Technology in Delhi. This is the first-ever tie-up of Mercedes-Benz India with any private institute in the country, and creates new avenues towards developing key competencies among students.
Present on the occasion was Mr. Santosh Iyer, Vice President- Customer Services, Retail Training & Corporate Affairs, Mercedes-Benz India, Dr. O. P. Agarwal, Managing Director, NIET, Mr. Raman Batra, Executive Vice President, NIET. The country’s largest luxury automobile brand joined the hands to provide knowledge to students under the Government’s ‘Skill India’ initiative.
Mr. Santosh Iyer, Vice President-Customer Services, Retails Training & Corporate Affairs, Mercedes-Benz India said, “ADAM Course is Mercedes-Benz India’s unwavering commitment to contribute back to the society and we are extremely glad to have contributed to the Government’s ‘Skill India’ initiative. It is a one of its kind initiative in the industry and we are excited to expand it to private institutes in 2018.
ADAM course is our successful initiative, which has been consistently building these competencies and skills and positively benefits the young minds and the society at large. We are highly encouraged with the success of ADAM course and will be adding more institutes in our fold in order to pursue our efforts towards upskilling our youth and make them highly employable.”
The Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) program is a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative by Mercedes-Benz India. The Mechatronics training school at Mercedes-Benz India was started in the year 2006 with the aim of providing trained service personnel and engineers.
To address this requirement, the parent company Daimler AG, Germany along with Mercedes-Benz India and the Mercedes-Benz India dealership network joined hands to start the program and train students to address the requirements of Mercedes-Benz technology and innovation.
Only 20 students qualify to take the course per batch. Since its inception, over 500 students have successfully completed the program and have been placed within the Mercedes-Benz India dealership network. The Mechatronics program also provides support to Mercedes-Benz India’s facility at Chakan, Pune.
Also Watch
Present on the occasion was Mr. Santosh Iyer, Vice President- Customer Services, Retail Training & Corporate Affairs, Mercedes-Benz India, Dr. O. P. Agarwal, Managing Director, NIET, Mr. Raman Batra, Executive Vice President, NIET. The country’s largest luxury automobile brand joined the hands to provide knowledge to students under the Government’s ‘Skill India’ initiative.
Mr. Santosh Iyer, Vice President-Customer Services, Retails Training & Corporate Affairs, Mercedes-Benz India said, “ADAM Course is Mercedes-Benz India’s unwavering commitment to contribute back to the society and we are extremely glad to have contributed to the Government’s ‘Skill India’ initiative. It is a one of its kind initiative in the industry and we are excited to expand it to private institutes in 2018.
ADAM course is our successful initiative, which has been consistently building these competencies and skills and positively benefits the young minds and the society at large. We are highly encouraged with the success of ADAM course and will be adding more institutes in our fold in order to pursue our efforts towards upskilling our youth and make them highly employable.”
The Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) program is a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative by Mercedes-Benz India. The Mechatronics training school at Mercedes-Benz India was started in the year 2006 with the aim of providing trained service personnel and engineers.
To address this requirement, the parent company Daimler AG, Germany along with Mercedes-Benz India and the Mercedes-Benz India dealership network joined hands to start the program and train students to address the requirements of Mercedes-Benz technology and innovation.
Only 20 students qualify to take the course per batch. Since its inception, over 500 students have successfully completed the program and have been placed within the Mercedes-Benz India dealership network. The Mechatronics program also provides support to Mercedes-Benz India’s facility at Chakan, Pune.
Also Watch
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Okuhara Stands in Sindhu's Way Again at World Championship
- Hunger Haunts Jharkhand, But Govt Unable to Digest Bitter Truth of Starvation Deaths
- Trump-Putin Meeting: Russian Presidential Limo Aurus Senat Makes International Debut in Helsinki
- Model Breastfeeds Baby on Catwalk — And Stirs Debate
- Jeff Bezos is The Richest Man in Recent History With a Net Worth of $150 Billion