Environment Ministry Panel Clears Jammu Airport Runway Extension Project

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
»
2-min read

Environment Ministry Panel Clears Jammu Airport Runway Extension Project

The EAC, in its recommendation, directed the AAI to strictly comply with conditions like landscaping and plantation, keeping in mind that bird-nesting did not take place.

PTI

Updated:July 5, 2019, 11:12 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Environment Ministry Panel Clears Jammu Airport Runway Extension Project
The AAI should ensure that a sewage treatment plant of a capacity of 200 kilolitres per day (KLD) was provided to treat the wastewater generated from the airport
Loading...

An expert committee of the environment ministry has granted clearance to a project to extend the runway of the Jammu airport with certain riders, including the development of a green belt around it. The Rs 92-crore project of the Airports Authority of India (AIA) was recommended by the Experts Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MOEFCC) for extension of the runway by 396x45 metres to make its total length 2,438 metres. Presently, the runway is 2,042 metres long.

The EAC, in its recommendation, directed the AAI to strictly comply with conditions like landscaping and plantation, keeping in mind that bird-nesting did not take place. "The landscape planning should include plantation of native species. The plantation species should be carefully chosen to avoid bird-nesting and to improve pollution control and noise control measures. The adequate area shall be provided for green belt development and landscaping," it said.

The committee directed the project proponent to procure consent to operate from the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Board (JKPCB) as required under the Air Act and the Water Act and a clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for safety and project facilities. It made it clear that aircraft maintenance, the sensitivity of the location where activities were undertaken and the control of runoff of potential contaminants, chemicals etc. should be properly implemented and reported.

The AAI should ensure that a sewage treatment plant of a capacity of 200 kilolitres per day (KLD) was provided to treat the wastewater generated from the airport, the committee said. "Treated water (128 KLD) shall be reused for flushing, gardening and dust suppression. As proposed, the airport will operate on zero liquid discharge principle," the EAC said. The committee also directed that the rule regarding the mandatory implementation of dust mitigation measures for construction and demolition activities should be complied with.

"Moreover, during airport operation period, noise should be controlled to ensure that it doesn't exceed the prescribed period and a monitoring station for ambient air and noise levels shall be provided in the village nearest to the airport," the EAC mentioned in its communication. The committee also stressed on drawing up of an on-site disaster management plan to account for risks and accidents.

Under Corporate Environment Responsibility (CER), one per cent of the project cost, that is Rs 92 lakh, shall be earmarked for activities such as installing borewells and hand-pumps in the surrounding villages for facilitating drinking water supply, support to local government schools with regard to sanitation and health, construction of public toilets in the surrounding villages, strengthening of village roads, medical camps and installation of streetlights.

According to the minutes of the meeting of the EAC, the AAI submitted that the airport currently handled about 30 operations per day -- 15 landings and 15 takeoffs. The annual operating capacity of the airport is about 10 lakh passengers.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram