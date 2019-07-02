Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Environment Ministry to Use Mahindra Electric Cars for Official Use to Combat Air Pollution

The vehicles have been allotted to officials in the rank of joint secretary, inspector general and director general.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2019, 7:18 PM IST
Environment Ministry to Use Mahindra Electric Cars for Official Use to Combat Air Pollution
Mahindra eVerito sedan. (Image: Mahindra)
The Environment Ministry has acquired electric cars for official use, a move aimed at reducing air pollution. According to ministry sources, five electric cars have been acquired on a trial basis out of which three have been allotted to ministry officials.

Tweeting a picture of the electric car, the ministry said, "@moefcc acquires Electric Cars for official duty thereby utilising in-house charging facilities and setting an example in pollution free commutes."

 

Sources said the three vehicles have been allotted to officials in the rank of joint secretary, inspector general and director general. The cars were acquired on Monday evening.

