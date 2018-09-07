Escorts Unveils New Automated Tractor Concept With Next-Generation Digital Vehicle Technologies

Engineering and farm equipment major Escorts Ltd Thursday introduced its automated concept tractor equipped with next-generation digital vehicle technologies aimed at precision-based farming. The company said it has partnered with Microsoft, Reliance Jio, Trimble, Samvardhana Motherson Group, WABCO, AVL and BOSCH for precision and autonomous farming technology integration.The partnerships will enable development of a range of farm machines with electric transmissions, autonomous applications, remote vehicle management, data-based soil and crop management, and sensor-based guided farm applications, Escorts Ltd said in a statement.Commenting on the development, Escorts Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Nikhil Nanda said, "This year we have pioneered autonomous farming solution platform in association with seven strategic technology tie-ups which will transform agricultural practices for better returns to farmers."Last year, the company had launched electric compact tractor concept, he added.The company said more and more technological solutions and digital interface are required to enable farmers to source farming intelligence and better cultivation information on various farming related areas for better output and earnings.With a view to address the needs, Escorts said it has collaborated with AVL for electric driveline technology, with Trimble for sensors, controls, water level management system and automated e-steering.Besides, it has also partnered with WABCO for vehicle controls and automation technology and with Microsoft for Cloud & AI (artificial intelligence) technology enabling precision agriculture capabilities to help farmers make informed decisions and get more from their farms, the statement said.With BOSCH, the company is looking for future emission readiness and with Reliance Jio for enhancing farm machinery life cycle with networked platform providing service and genuine spare parts across the country, it added.