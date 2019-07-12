Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ethanol-Powered TVS Apache RTR 200 Launched in India at Rs 1.2 Lakh

The ethanol-powered TVS Apache RTR 200 was launched by Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways of India & Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises as part of the green initiative.

News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2019, 2:52 PM IST
Ethanol-Powered TVS Apache RTR 200 Launched in India at Rs 1.2 Lakh
TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi Ethanol. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
TVS Motor Company has launched India’s first Ethanol based motorcycle in the form of their new TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100. This motorcycle was first shown at the 2018 Auto Expo and it only makes sense to have their Apache motorcycle be the first one to embrace ethanol compatibility as the Apache brand has sold over 35 lakh units across the world.

As of now, the motorcycle will only be available in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka and has been priced at 1.2 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ethanol is domestically produced from renewable plant sources. It is non-toxic, biodegradable, as well as safe to handle, store and transport. An oxygenated fuel that contains 35% oxygen, Ethanol reduces nitrogen oxide emissions from combustion. Apart from this, Ethanol also helps reduce carbon monoxide emissions, particulate matter and sulphur-di-oxide. Use of Ethanol as a fuel will also reduce dependence on the import of petroleum and increase energy security.

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said, “Today, the two-wheeler industry is looking at green and sustainable future mobility solutions spanning across electric, hybrid and alternate fuels. TVS Motor Company believes that Ethanol-based products are an important option for our customers. This is due to the easy compatibility in the transition to Ethanol and its sustained positive impact on the environment without compromising on performance and total cost of ownership.”

Visually, there is no change on the ethanol-powered Apache RTR 200 except for new green graphics with the ‘Ethanol’ logo. It is equipped with a Twin-Spray-Twin-Port EFI technology, which as per the company, ensures better drivability, faster throttle response and reduction in emission levels.

The engine has been modified to run on ethanol and makes 21 PS of power and 18.1 Nm of torque, and is capable of attaining a top speed of 129 km/h.

| Edited by: Manav Sinha
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

