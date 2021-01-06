Etihad Airlines Offering Complimentary Covid-19 PCR Tests For Travelers, Flights to China Excluded

As airlines around the world gear up for the New Year with exciting offers and plans, the UAE's national airline, Etihad Airways, is offering travellers complimentary Covid-19 PCR tests.

Covid-19 PCR testing is mandatory before every flight and depending on where you are flying to, your test must be carried out between 48, 72 or 96 hours ahead of your flight departure time, the Khaleez Times reported.

Etihad Airways' complimentary Covid-19 test will run until March 31, 2021, and is included with all flights from Abu Dhabi. This excludes flights to China where you will be required to arrange a Covid-19 PCR test at an approved SEHA or G42 clinic.

A few days back, the Civil Aviation Ministry announced that the coronavirus -induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till January 31. Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July. India has formed air bubble pacts with 24 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

The DGCA circular also said that the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.