Etihad Airways to Commence International Flights to Six Indian Cities from July 15

Etihad Airways has postponed, to July 15, the resumption of a limited number of special flight operations from Abu Dhabi to six Indian gateways. Last week, the airline had announced operations will begin from July 12.

Consequently, the airline will now operate the special flight operations from July 15-26, both ways of these routes. The latest announcement comes a few days after the partial lifting of international flight restrictions by Indian authorities to allow outbound travel.

"Following the partial lifting of international flight restrictions by the UAE and Indian authorities on travel for eligible individuals to and from Abu Dhabi to India, Etihad Airways will resume a limited number of special flights to six Indian gateways," the company said in a statement.

"The airline will operate services from Abu Dhabi to Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Mumbai."

On Thursday, the Centre announced civil aviation authorities of India and the UAE have agreed to operate special repatriation flights between the two countries during July 12-26.

As per the arrangement, chartered flights operated by UAE carriers to fly out Indians from the UAE will be allowed to carry ICA (Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship) approved UAE residents to their native country on their return leg.

Further, Indian carriers operating repatriation flights to bring back Indians from the UAE will be allowed to carry the ICA-approved UAE residents on their onward journey from India to the Gulf country.

"As part of the close strategic partnership between the governments of India and UAE, and with a view to assisting UAE residents who are presently in India to return to UAE, the Civil Aviation Authorities of both countries have agreed to operationalise a special arrangement," Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had tweeted.