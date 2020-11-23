ETO BULKe Electric Three-Wheeler Deliveries Commence in India, 300 Units Allocated for Big Basket

ETO Motors has announced that it has commenced commercial deliveries of its flagship electric three-wheeler cargo vehicle BULKe. The BULKe is a high-speed (L5 category) cargo electric three-wheeler with unique features, first of its kind in India. The company would be deploying 300 numbers of BULKe in the next 6 months to Bigbasket, the largest e-commerce platform for groceries in India. The deployment has started initially in Hyderabad and would soon expand to other cities. BULKe is manufactured by the subsidiary of ETO Motors - Keto Motors Pvt Ltd - at its plant in Jedcharla, Telangana.

In BULKe, ETO comes with an option of having adjustable bucket-seats for the driver for a fatigue-free driving experience. ETO uses state-of-the-art lithium-ion batteries in its electric three-wheelers that give a range of up to 120 KMs in a single charge. BULKe comes with regenerative braking technology that helps in reducing energy consumption.

Speaking on the development, Mr. NK Rawal, Managing Director, ETO Motors said, “BULKe has been designed to provide clean and sustainable logistics solutions to the e-commerce players. The vehicle’s high capacity cargo box with a load capacity of over 500 KGs and rear camera with a screen is uniquely positioned to serve the specific needs of the e-commerce and 3rd party logistics players.”

Mr. KB Nagaraju, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Bigbasket, speaking on this occasion said, “Bigbasket has been a pioneer in adopting electric vehicles in delivery operations. We have been scaling our operations significantly, post this pandemic period when more customers are preferring the safer option of online purchase of groceries. Our order volumes have gone up in each of the 26 cities where we operate. As the last-mile hub operations become denser, electric vehicles are a perfect choice for our last mile delivery. We believe ETO Motors has come out with the right vehicle for e-commerce operations and share a common vision of providing a clean and cost-effective solution which our customers would appreciate.”