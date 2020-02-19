ETO Motors Launches E-Rickshaw Fleet at Select Delhi Metro Stations

Electric Mobility provider and electric vehicles fleet operator ETO Motors announced that it is going to commence the e-rickshaw first mile and last-mile services at select metro stations in Delhi. The Consortium led by ETO Motors along with its partner Goenka Electric Motor Vehicles Private Limited has received the expression of interest (EOI) by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited, the joint venture of Government of India and Government of Delhi, to kick start the operations of these services in the national capital. Upon receiving the EOI, ETO Motors is all set to launch the services by March 20, 2020, to provide clean safe and shared first and last-mile connectivity to the passengers of Delhi Metro.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has permitted the consortium following a successful demonstration of capabilities of functional and operational requirements of e-rickshaws on January 13, 2020, and allowed it to commence the operations at Yamuna Bank, Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Milia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh metro stations in Delhi. According to the EOI, the consortium will be allotted dedicated space for parking/stabling of e-rickshaw and battery charging points for the purpose of pick-up and drop-off passengers at these respective metro stations.

ETO Motors is a full-fledged electric mobility solutions and services company into the large-scale deployment of the multi-brand shared electric diverse fleet for cleaner cities that provide clean, safe, noise-free public transportation for the first mile, last mile, and intra-city operations.

Commenting on the development, Biju Mathews, Chief Executive Officer, ETO Motors said, “We are happy to announce that our consortium has received the letter of acceptance by DMRC to launch our e-rickshaw services across four metro stations in Delhi. This is a testimony of our capability in effectively handling the first and last-mile connectivity to the passengers of Delhi Metro Rail. We are committed to providing clean, safe and shared mobility to the people of Delhi while ensuring their lower carbon footprint. Our affordable mobility service will definitely help passengers to save on their travel expenses each day. With the launch of e-rickshaw services in these four metro stations, we would be catering to around 25,000 passengers daily”.

As per the EOI, the consortium will follow certain guidelines issued by DMRC which includes providing the list of all e-autos models to be run from metro stations shall be provided in advance to the Corporation. The operator of e-rickshaw should also ensure that the drivers must wear a prescribed uniform, displaying valid ID Card and name badge while in service. All the drivers will possess a valid driving license and of PSV badge. A Project Manager will also be appointed to oversee the day to day operations of e-auto services.

Besides providing e-rickshaw services for both Delhi NCR and Noida Metro Rail, ETO Motors is all poised to launch both its e-auto and e-rickshaw services in top 10 cities in the coming Financial Year by introducing about 5,000 electric mobility services in the passenger segment and around 2,000 cargo vehicles for large e-commerce players.