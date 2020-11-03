ETO Motors Sign MoU With Telengana Government to Set Up New Electric 3-Wheeler Manufacturing Facility

ETO Motors, an electric mobility solutions & services company, announced that the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Telangana to set up a greenfield manufacturing facility in the state for its range of Electric 3 wheelers. The manufacturing facility will be set up under its subsidiary Keto Motors, with the investment of Rs 150 Crores over the next 5 years. The project will generate employment of over 1,500 people.

The products range under the company include designed zero-emission electric three-wheelers in passenger as well as in the cargo segment. Its products are equipped with high-quality suspension and the largest tyres in the three-wheeler segment that provides a smooth riding experience. Having a large wheelbase gives greater stability to the vehicle and superior legroom. The vehicles are powered by AC-induction motor. ETO uses state-of-the-art lithium-ion batteries in its electric three-wheelers that give a range of up to 120 KM in a single charge. Manufactured using ABS panels and aluminium chassis, the vehicles are highly robust and durable.

Also Watch:

ETO has also introduced seatbelts for driver and passengers for their safety along with an option of having adjustable bucket-seats for the driver for a fatigue-free driving experience. While the Passenger vehicle has the capacity to carry 3 passengers with a driver while the cargo version can carry a cargo load of over 500 Kg. The vehicles come with regenerative braking technology that helps in reducing energy consumption as part of the energy generated during braking is transferred back to the battery. The electric 3-wheelers are zero-emission vehicle and play a pivotal role in curbing vehicular pollution.