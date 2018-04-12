English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EU Learns From Dieselgate Scandal, Unveils New Consumer Protections Norms
The move to provide stronger protections for consumers came as part of a broader effort to boost public support for the European project.
Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller poses for a photograph after an interview with Reuters ahead of the 88th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, March 5, 2018. (Photo: Reuters)
The EU has unveiled rules to bolster European consumer protections by ensuring "tougher fines" for cheating companies and stronger legal ways to compensate victims. The European Commission proposed a "new deal" for consumers following the Volkswagen "dieselgate" scandal where the bloc's consumers, unlike those in the United States, have not been compensated.
But the 28-nation European Union executive said the rules will not usher in US-style lawsuits across the bloc. "In a globalised world where the big companies have a huge advantage over individual consumers we need to level the odds," EU commissioner for consumers Vera Jourova said.
Also Read: Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Buys Himself Ducati Monster 797 Dark Edition!
"With stronger sanctions linked to the annual turnover of a company, consumer authorities will finally get teeth to punish the cheaters," Jourova said. "It cannot be cheap to cheat." Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans warned traders will face "tougher fines" if they abuse trust and said consumers will have a right to collective redress.
The move to provide stronger protections for consumers came as part of a broader effort to boost public support for the European project following a rise in anti-EU populist sentiment and Britain's vote to leave the bloc. Markus Beyrer, director of the BusinessEurope lobby, called the new proposals unnecessary, arguing Europeans enjoyed "the strongest consumer protection" in the world.
Monique Goyens, head of the European consumer organisation BEUC, welcomed them because consumers will be able to claim compensation collectively in some cases. But BEUC feared member states may have too much discretion to determine which cases are chosen.
Under rules still to be approved by the European Parliament and the member states, online consumers will be informed clearly if they are buying products or services from a company or a private person. Online consumers will also be informed when a search result is being paid for by a trader.
Also Read: Toyota Yaris Features Leaked Ahead of Launch in India!
The rules would also ensure free digital services when consumers offer personal data, such as for cloud storage services, social media or email accounts. Consumer or other qualified organisations will be able in all member states to seek compensation, replacement or repair on behalf of a group of consumers harmed. Such collective action currently exists only in some member states.
Unlike in the United States, the European Union struggled to punish Volkswagen for emissions cheating that erupted in 2015 and ensure customers were compensated. In a separate consumer-related development, the commission unveiled plans to boost people's trust in scientific studies to ensure the food they eat is safe.
Under the proposals, European citizens will have immediate access to scientific studies supporting applications for approval of products affecting food safety. The move was sparked by massive citizen and environmentalist opposition to the EU's renewal for five years of the weed killer glyphosate over fears it could cause cancer.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
But the 28-nation European Union executive said the rules will not usher in US-style lawsuits across the bloc. "In a globalised world where the big companies have a huge advantage over individual consumers we need to level the odds," EU commissioner for consumers Vera Jourova said.
Also Read: Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Buys Himself Ducati Monster 797 Dark Edition!
"With stronger sanctions linked to the annual turnover of a company, consumer authorities will finally get teeth to punish the cheaters," Jourova said. "It cannot be cheap to cheat." Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans warned traders will face "tougher fines" if they abuse trust and said consumers will have a right to collective redress.
The move to provide stronger protections for consumers came as part of a broader effort to boost public support for the European project following a rise in anti-EU populist sentiment and Britain's vote to leave the bloc. Markus Beyrer, director of the BusinessEurope lobby, called the new proposals unnecessary, arguing Europeans enjoyed "the strongest consumer protection" in the world.
Monique Goyens, head of the European consumer organisation BEUC, welcomed them because consumers will be able to claim compensation collectively in some cases. But BEUC feared member states may have too much discretion to determine which cases are chosen.
Under rules still to be approved by the European Parliament and the member states, online consumers will be informed clearly if they are buying products or services from a company or a private person. Online consumers will also be informed when a search result is being paid for by a trader.
Also Read: Toyota Yaris Features Leaked Ahead of Launch in India!
The rules would also ensure free digital services when consumers offer personal data, such as for cloud storage services, social media or email accounts. Consumer or other qualified organisations will be able in all member states to seek compensation, replacement or repair on behalf of a group of consumers harmed. Such collective action currently exists only in some member states.
Unlike in the United States, the European Union struggled to punish Volkswagen for emissions cheating that erupted in 2015 and ensure customers were compensated. In a separate consumer-related development, the commission unveiled plans to boost people's trust in scientific studies to ensure the food they eat is safe.
Under the proposals, European citizens will have immediate access to scientific studies supporting applications for approval of products affecting food safety. The move was sparked by massive citizen and environmentalist opposition to the EU's renewal for five years of the weed killer glyphosate over fears it could cause cancer.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Tuesday 10 April , 2018
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Tuesday 10 April , 2018 Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|5
|8
|25
|1
|Australia
|58
|43
|45
|146
|2
|England
|26
|31
|21
|78
|4
|New Zealand
|10
|12
|9
|31
|5
|South Africa
|10
|7
|11
|28
|6
|Canada
|8
|22
|18
|48
|7
|Scotland
|7
|11
|15
|33
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|8
|23
|9
|Cyprus
|5
|0
|2
|7
|10
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|11
|Jamaica
|3
|5
|4
|12
|12
|Malaysia
|3
|3
|5
|11
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Singapore
|2
|1
|1
|4
|15
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|16
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|17
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|3
|3
|6
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|31
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Don't Understand Juventus' Protest Against Penalty, Says Cristiano Ronaldo
- Did Kareena Kapoor Khan Just Call Herself 'Mother of the Country's Youngest Superstar'?
- Priyanka Meets PM Modi in a Bandhgala; Online Traditionalists Approve her Dress Code
- Irrfan Khan's Spokesperson Dismisses Reports of Actor's Deteriorating Health in a New Statement
- 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe Launched in India for Rs 1.1 Crore