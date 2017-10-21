English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

EU Raids Automaker BMW in Antitrust Cartel Case: Source

"Several German car manufacturers may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices," a statement said.

PTI

Updated:October 21, 2017, 4:37 PM IST
The BMW logo. (Photo: Reuters)
EU anti-trust regulators have raided the offices of automaker BMW, a source close to the matter said today, in a blow to the German car industry already hit by the Dieselgate scandal. The European Commission, which refused to confirm the company involved, said the inspection was related to "concerns that several German car manufacturers may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices," a statement said.


Watch this space for updates.

