English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Europe Will Now Have Cheaper Japanese Vehicles
Some Japanese vehicles are set to get a whole lot cheaper for car buyers in Europe than they have been until now thanks to the EU and Japan signing a trade agreement.
Toyota Aygo. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Until now, imported Japanese cars had a ten percent tariff imposed on them by the EU, and there was also a three percent tariff on parts. These tariffs will no longer apply, with the tariffs to be reduced to zero over eight years, but anyone assuming there will be a ten percent drop in the price of Japanese vehicles, in general, may be more than a touch disappointed. On the face of things, Japanese cars are already pretty popular in Europe, particularly Toyotas and Hondas, so a major reduction in the price of these models would only see Europeans buying more of them, right? Well, yes, it's a fair assumption, but for many models, it won't happen.
The reason is that a large number of the most popular models sold in Europe by Japanese manufacturers are built in Europe, and therefore don't attract the 10 percent external tariff in the first place. In actual fact, there are very few of the bigger-selling Japanese vehicles in Europe that are still built in Japan and exported to the EU. For example, the Toyota Yaris is built in France, the Toyota Auris is built in the UK and the Toyota Aygo is built in the Czech Republic. Likewise, the Honda Civic and Honda CR-V are both built in the UK.
However, if you fancy something a little more upscale, such as a Lexus for example, the majority of Lexus models sold in Europe are still built in Japan, and should, therefore, see a reduction in their price. Subaru is another manufacturer that doesn't assemble its cars in Europe, so if an Impreza is on your list of potential buys you could be saving some money in the future.
But just because a Japanese car isn't made in Europe it doesn't mean it will necessarily cost less. And that's because Japanese manufacturers also have a lot of manufacturing infrastructure in Southeast Asia and North, South and Central America, where tariffs still apply.
Also Watch
The reason is that a large number of the most popular models sold in Europe by Japanese manufacturers are built in Europe, and therefore don't attract the 10 percent external tariff in the first place. In actual fact, there are very few of the bigger-selling Japanese vehicles in Europe that are still built in Japan and exported to the EU. For example, the Toyota Yaris is built in France, the Toyota Auris is built in the UK and the Toyota Aygo is built in the Czech Republic. Likewise, the Honda Civic and Honda CR-V are both built in the UK.
However, if you fancy something a little more upscale, such as a Lexus for example, the majority of Lexus models sold in Europe are still built in Japan, and should, therefore, see a reduction in their price. Subaru is another manufacturer that doesn't assemble its cars in Europe, so if an Impreza is on your list of potential buys you could be saving some money in the future.
But just because a Japanese car isn't made in Europe it doesn't mean it will necessarily cost less. And that's because Japanese manufacturers also have a lot of manufacturing infrastructure in Southeast Asia and North, South and Central America, where tariffs still apply.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Photos: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Kick Off Her Birthday Celebrations in London
- Domestic Umpire Cries Foul, Says Exam Papers Rigged to Help ‘Favourites’
- Salman Khan Chills 'Alone' in Mall, Apparently Nobody Recognizes Him; See Well-timed Video
- Engineering Students in Delhi-NCR Can Now Study Mechatronics Program by Mercedes-Benz in College
- Obama Invokes Mahatma Gandhi in Speech in South Africa, Says ‘I Believe in His Vision’