European Aviation Agency EASA Signs Agreement With DGCA to Strengthen Safety Standards

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have signed a working arrangement to strengthen their relationship and to achieve common safety and environmental protection standards. The agreement aims at promoting cooperation, the understanding of each other’s regulatory systems, and facilitating the exchange of aeronautical products, services, and personnel.

“This agreement is the result of intensive negotiations between the two parties over several years and marks an important milestone in strengthening the relationship between India and Europe in the aviation world," a statement said.

Through this, both intend to develop closer collaboration in terms of rulemaking, including sharing of information and best practices, in order to support the implementation of harmonised aviation safety and environmental protection requirements.

The pact will also facilitate issuance or acceptance of certificates for products, parts and appliances along with sharing of safety information, including co-operation on continued airworthiness of in-service products, parts, and appliances accepted or approved in application of the working arrangement.

The collaboration also includes technical training and professional staff development.

