European Cyclists' Federation Wants E-Cycle Charging Facilities in New Buildings

When it comes to the future of automobiles, almost every form of transport is seeing electrification. E-cycles, too, have been witnessing a rise in popularity all across the world and as a result, the need for charging stations are rising too. Well, at least in Europe as of now.

Given the success of electric bicycles, it could soon be necessary to develop infrastructure to facilitate charging, either at home or in the public space. This, in any case, is what the European Cyclists’ Federation recommends in its latest report, with proposals such as including bicycle parking and charging facilities in all new buildings.

The European Commission recently published its plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Europe by at least 55% by 2030, with a host of flagship measures for both buildings and transport. However, this is still not enough for the European Cyclists’ Federation (ECF), which, in a new report entitled “Making Buildings Fit For Cycling," suggests taking into account the importance of e-bike parking and charging.

Just as charging stations for electric cars are multiplying, it looks like simple and accessible solutions for charging electric bikes should also be under consideration.

In 2020, 4.5 million electric bicycles were sold in the European Union and the United Kingdom, representing nearly 25% of total bicycle sales. By 2030, up to 17 million e-bikes could be sold annually. And as sales figures soar, there’s a growing need for infrastructure enabling people to park and recharge their bikes in just a few minutes.

Currently, only six EU member states have minimum quantitative requirements in place, and three others require local authorities to set such rules. In Bulgaria, for example, a minimum of 1.5 bicycle parking spaces per residential unit is required in apartment buildings. Generalizing this type of legislation would go a long way to moving things forward.

Since most e-bike batteries are removable, it’s relatively convenient to charge them at home. However, the ECF recommends that 10% of bicycle parking spaces should be equipped with charging infrastructure in order to accommodate unforeseen needs.

