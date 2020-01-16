EV Charging Station Provider Magenta Power Opens 1st R&D Centre in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai based, Magenta Power (ChargeGrid), EV Charging Solutions providers, opened its first R&D Centre, the national centre for Magenta’s facilities in India. The new facility will help increase production rates and allow for much faster time-to-market, for the AC and DC chargers (also popularly known as Gulabi Charger) for two-, three- and four-wheeler vehicles.

The R&D centre ensures adherence to all international quality and safety standards. In sync with Magenta’s Make in India vision, the facility shall address technologies in the field of Electric Vehicles, Charging Supply Equipment and Smart Data Analytics. The new facility will house three automation labs to design and develop cell quality, battery pack design, rapid prototyping and conduct reliability and environmental tests with its latest and sophisticated test instrumentation and advanced design tools.

According to Maxson Lewis, Director Magenta Power said, “The investment in this new R&D centre demonstrates Magenta’s commitment to technological leadership and setting the standard when it comes to sustainable mobility. The Centre is uniquely placed in the heart of Mumbai, to ensure we can work with the industry to accelerate the development of new EVs and the next wave of charging infrastructure needed to power India’s future”.

Kushal Banerjee, General Manager and Business Development-HPCL adds: “ We are glad to take this step together. Magenta’s R&D centre, testifies its contribution to the EV Infrastructure space & advances its market-leading position. HPCL has always backed Magenta, as we see tremendous potential & growth opportunity to build a stronger EV ecosystem for India”.

Established in the market since 2017, the brand had established India’s first EV Portable Charging Station for Offices and Homes, ChargeGrid App for the network of Charging Stations for EV Charging, First Solar based Electric Vehicle Charging Station in Maharashtra etc. Magenta Power (ChargeGrid) is currently present at 53 locations across pan India. It aims to set up 500 EV charging station by the end of 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.