EV Motors - BSES Yamuna Power Ink Agreement to Set Up EV Charging Stations in Delhi

EV Motors India Pvt. Ltd. (EVM) today has announced the signing of an agreement with BSES Yamuna Power Ltd. (BYPL) to set up and operate charging stations for electric vehicles at select locations under the jurisdiction of BYPL. EVM is planning on establishing an e-mobility eco-system in the country including providing a connected network of PlugNgo (Plug and Go) EV charging stations and a robust software platform that includes a payment system for availing the e-charging facility. This association is likely to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in the city. EVM and BYPL will work jointly to create, operate and maintain charging infrastructure using PlugNgo’s innovative cloud-based integrated software platform.

P R Kumar, CEO - BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) said, “Charging infrastructure for EVs is the need of the hour. We are working with strategic partners to facilitate setting-up of charging stations in East and Central Delhi to bring in a change in the mobility landscape. This partnership with EV Motors India is a testimonial to these efforts. Through this association, we at BYPL aim to reiterate our commitment to energy efficiency, sustainable growth and strengthen our commitment to play a significant role in the EV Sector.”

Commenting on the association, Arvind Gujral, CEO - EV Charging Infrastructure (PlugNgo) said, “We are delighted to partner with BYPL for collectively transforming nation’s electric vehicle ecosystem. PlugNgo is committed to reducing dependence on fossil fuel-based vehicles by offering energy-efficient solutions. This tie-up plays a major role in boosting the charging infrastructure in the capital thereby accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in the city.”

The company has launched its Public EV Charging Outlet under the brand 'PlugNgo' in DLF Cybercity, Gurugram and seeking to install over 6500 charging outlets, each with multiple charging stations, spread across cities, businesses and residential complexes of India, over the next five years.