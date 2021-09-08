EV Plug Launches New Application to Locate Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

The EV (electrical vehicles) revolution is definitely here and there is abundant excitement in the air. As the EV charging infrastructure in India gets built-in record scale ground up, there is a dire need among EV owners, for a single go-to place for verified listings, considering how charging is crucial when it comes to EVs. EV Plugs, a new venture founded by senior professionals has raised undisclosed funding from their family and friends aim to plug that gap. The app went live today with 1000+ verified listings alongside tips for the EV owners on making the most of it while being there. The free app is available on both iOS and android and the web-based one is available at www.evplugs.co.in

Commenting on the new venture and the platform going live, Manish Narang, Co-Founder, EV Plugs, said, “We expect the market to be flooded with EVs across categories (2-wheeler, 4-wheeler, 3-wheeler, and HMVs) and by default EV charging stations. However, it’s going to be multiple decades before we reach a situation similar to diesel and petrol where one can be assured of finding one station within a few KMs whichever part of India, excepting the remote regions. EV Plugs exactly addresses this felt and real need of EV owners effectively and we will keep updating the listings in real-time. In the future, we also plan to introduce the facility of EV owners being able to book slots at these stations through our platform and other related value-added services. Our aim is to emerge as the one-stop platform for multiple needs related to EVs for the millions of owners who would be owning one sooner or later.”

