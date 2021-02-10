EV-Ready Low Rolling Resistant Apollo Amazer XP Tyres With BS-VI Compliance Launched in India

Apollo Tyres today introduced a new age comfortable and eco-friendly tyre, which is BS-VI compliant and electric vehicle ready. These low rolling resistance coefficient (RRc) tyres come with superior comfort and silent ride without compromising on the tyre wear life. The Apollo Amazer XP tyres cater to the eco-friendly and fuel-efficient space of passenger vehicles, which is a fast-emerging segment.

Apollo Amazer XP has been designed and developed with learnings of two Global R&D Centres -- in Enschede, the Netherlands and in Chennai, India -- and a cross-functional team comprising members from R&D, Manufacturing, Service, Business Quality and Marketing has made it to the delivery. These new tyres are being produced at the company’s state-of-the-art unit in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu and Limda, Gujarat. With best in class rolling resistance coefficient, Amazer XP has been thoroughly tested before being introduced today, and has already gained OE approval for the likes of Tata Tigor EV, Renault Kwid, Hyundai Grand i10, Datsun Go & Go+.

Amazer XP (Xtra Performance) is a greener, cleaner tyre which comes packed with a lot of Xtra features like Xtra fuel efficiency, Xtra comfort, Xtra silent, Xtra braking and Xtra handling. These tyres would cater to most of the cars in the hatchback and sedan segments. The company is looking at catering to the eco-friendly/ fuel efficient market space of approximately 2 lakh tyres a month, with these tyres and is launching 7 sizes; five more sizes would be introduced in Phase 2.

Commenting on the launch, Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), Apollo Tyres Ltd said “The Apollo Amazer XP tyres are the new-age fuel efficient tyres for the electric age, which is BSVI ready. This eco-friendly tyre is another small contribution from us towards a greener and sustainable future. The number of OE fitment approvals that we have received within a short span of time for these tyres, is a testimony to the superb performance one can expect from these tyres. We are already looking at dominating the passenger EV space in India with these tyres.”

The Apollo Amazer XP tyres have been developed using low rolling resistance compound for better fuel efficiency. The helical placement of sipes, provides the added edge to the tyres, for a smooth interaction with the road, thereby ensuring improved comfort. The trumpet groove design on the shoulders promises a low tread pattern noise and a silent cabin.