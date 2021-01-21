EV Startup Komaki Launches 3 New Electric Two-Wheelers in India Starting at Rs 96,000; Details Here

Seeing a rapid increase in demand for electric vehicles in the Indian market, especially in the two-wheeler segment, Komaki, an electric vehicle manufacturing startup in India, has launched three new electric two-wheelers. The three new launches include two electric scooters namely TN95 and SE, while the third M5 is an electric motorcycle. The scooters, TN95 and SE, are priced at Rs 98,000 and Rs 96,000 respectively, while the cost of electric motorcycle M5 is Rs 99,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Here are the details of the new launches:

Komaki TN95: TN95 is a high-speed electric scooter designed for Indian families. This scooter also has an extra storage box which is fitted at the back of the vehicle with a metallic guard around the body. The company claims that this e-scooter offers a driving range of 100 to 150 km on a single charge. It comes with features like full-colour digital display, park and reverse assist, on-board cruise control, a self-diagnosis switch and regenerative braking. The e-scooter also gets a detachable lithium-ion battery. However, the company is yet to reveal the complete specifications of the vehicle.

Komaki SE: This second high-speed electric scooter of the company has been introduced in four vibrant colours, including solid blue, metallic gold, jet black and garnet red. The company claims that the vehicle offers a driving range of about 100 to 120 km on a single charge. It also has disc brakes at the front and rear. Komaki has designed SE to appeal across all age groups and has features like parking and reverse assist, cruise control, self-diagnosis and a full-colour display.

Komaki M5: Apart from the electric scooters, the company has also launched a high-speed electric bike in the market. The electric bike comes with a detachable lithium-ion battery. Komaki M5 offers a driving range of 100 to 120 km in a single charge. The vehicle will be available in the market in gold and silver colour and has a youth-friendly design.