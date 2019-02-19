English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
EVI Technologies Plans to Set Up 20,000 EV Charging Stations in India, Tie Up With BSES For Delhi
EVI Technologies has also tied up with BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd to set up around 3,000 electric vehicles (EV) charging stations in Delhi.
Magenta Charging Station. (Image: Magenta)
Loading...
Electric vehicle charging infrastructure provider EVI Technologies plans to invest around Rs 100 crore in the next one and a half years to set up 20,000 charging stations across the country, a senior company official said. The firm, incubated at the Electropreneur Park funded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has also tied up with BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd to set up around 3,000 electric vehicles (EV) charging stations in Delhi.
"We have a target to create a network of around 20,000 EV chargers in the next one and a half years. This will include home and public charging stations," EVI Technologies Chief Executive Officer Rupesh Kumar told PTI.
When asked about the investments for the planned stations, he said: "It will be around Rs 100 crore. We are tying up with some finance partners, who are already providing finance for the leasing model. We are already in discussion with some of them."
Currently, the start-up has presence in 16 different locations in 10 states.
EVI Technologies, which started in June 2017, offers its charging stations on lease for private users. It won orders for 50 charging stations from EESL in December 2017 which is being currently installed in complexes of several ministries.
When asked about funding for its projects, he said: "Initially, we had seed funding for the government order. We are now in talks with some angel investors for funding. Looking to raise around Rs 5 crore."
Commenting on the company's tie-up with BSES, Kumar said around 3,000 charging stations are being planned at an investment of around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per charging station.
While EVI will invest to set up those stations that will be leased out, BSES will provide charging connections with tariff set at Rs 5 per unit for stations in the Capital. "These will be set up in locations where heavy e-rickshaw charging takes place. Our stations can even charge electric four-wheelers," Kumar added.
"We have a target to create a network of around 20,000 EV chargers in the next one and a half years. This will include home and public charging stations," EVI Technologies Chief Executive Officer Rupesh Kumar told PTI.
When asked about the investments for the planned stations, he said: "It will be around Rs 100 crore. We are tying up with some finance partners, who are already providing finance for the leasing model. We are already in discussion with some of them."
Currently, the start-up has presence in 16 different locations in 10 states.
EVI Technologies, which started in June 2017, offers its charging stations on lease for private users. It won orders for 50 charging stations from EESL in December 2017 which is being currently installed in complexes of several ministries.
When asked about funding for its projects, he said: "Initially, we had seed funding for the government order. We are now in talks with some angel investors for funding. Looking to raise around Rs 5 crore."
Commenting on the company's tie-up with BSES, Kumar said around 3,000 charging stations are being planned at an investment of around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per charging station.
While EVI will invest to set up those stations that will be leased out, BSES will provide charging connections with tariff set at Rs 5 per unit for stations in the Capital. "These will be set up in locations where heavy e-rickshaw charging takes place. Our stations can even charge electric four-wheelers," Kumar added.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
- Alia Bhatt on Marriage: When I Feel There’s a Need to Be in a Stronger Bond, We Will Come to It
- Avengers Endgame: Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Almost Confirmed Quantum Realm Theory with This Major Spoiler
- OnePlus 7 First Image Leaked Online With Notch-Less Display: Watch Video
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Developer Issues Statement Following Criticism in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results