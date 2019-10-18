Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

EVs Have Little Effect on Reducing Pollution as SUVs Contribute to Maximum CO2 Emissions

According to the International Energy Agency, global SUV emissions surpassed those from iron or steel production, or trucks, aviation or shipping.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 18, 2019, 12:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
EVs Have Little Effect on Reducing Pollution as SUVs Contribute to Maximum CO2 Emissions
SUVs spewed some 700 million tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere from 2010 to 2018, nearly half the amount produced by the power sector, the IEA report said. (Source: AFP Relaxnews)

The undying popularity of sport-utility vehicles has made them the second-biggest contributor to the growth of global CO2 emissions in recent years, just behind the power sector, the head of the International Energy Agency said. "In 2010, 18 per cent of all car sales in the world were SUVs. In 2018, more than 40 per cent of all cars sold in the world are SUVs!" Fatih Birol told an electric energy conference in Paris. Demand for the heavy, fuel-guzzling vehicles is soaring in the US and Europe as well as in China, India and other developing countries, where they are particularly prized as status symbols, according to an IEA report released this week.

And despite often having four-wheel drive, SUVs are mainly used by urban drivers, the steepest climb they face is probably out of a parking garage. SUVs spewed some 700 million tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere from 2010 to 2018, nearly half the amount produced by the power sector, the IEA report said. They surpassed emissions from heavy industry such as iron or steel production and far outstripped CO2 from trucks, aviation or shipping, other high-polluting transportation means under fire by climate activists.

And Birol warned that even the shift from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles, often called the end of the "ICE age", would hardly make a dent in the auto industry's emissions. "Yes, electric cars are going very strong, today there are about six million electric cars in the world," he told the conference. "But does it mean decarbonisation? Absolutely not," he said, noting that half of the cars are currently in China, which gets two-thirds of its electricity from coal-fired power plants.

And the IEA report noted that if SUV demand continued at current rates, they would add nearly two million barrels to global daily oil demand by 2040, "offsetting the savings from nearly 150 million electric cars." "Electric cars are not a panacea," Birol said, "the prerequisite is decarbonisation of the power system."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram