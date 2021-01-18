EVs Have Multiple Use-cases, Will Become Crucial Urban Mobility Mode: Interview, Nexzu Mobility

Electric Vehicles have all become a rage these days and a lot of domestic players have started their business in India to cash on the trend. One such electric automaker is Nexzu Mobility offering both B2B and B2C products to cater the wide EV market of India. We got in touch with Pankaj Tiwari, Chief Marketing Officer - Nexzu Mobility to understand their business model and the future ahead. Here's our conversation-

Tell us about Nexzu Mobility

Nexzu Mobility is an end-to-end solutions provider in the electric mobility space. India’s fastest-growing manufacturer in the EV space driven by innovation and technology, Nexzu Mobility offers a range of products including state-of-the-art, affordable e-scooters and e-cycles. With a manufacturing plant in Chakan, an automobile manufacturing hub in India, the brand has over 70 touchpoints across the country. With a keen commitment towards localization and developing a domestic ecosystem to support local manufacturing expertise, Nexzu Mobility is committed to aligning its operations to the Atmanirbhar Bharat movement. It also plays to its strengths to bolster the Make in India initiative.

What products are you offering in India?

Our diverse product portfolio consists of top-of-the-line e-scooters – Dextro and Dextro Plus, and e-cycles – Rompus, Aello and Roadlark. The innovative, lightweight, and affordable EVs are designed especially for Indian roads, offering safe and swift rides to those looking to make the switch from ICE vehicles to more sustainable modes of transport.

To do its part for the community during the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak, we also forayed into the personal protective equipment space with the launch of state-of-the-art face shields.

Tell us about operations and expansion plan

We are currently going through an exceptional growth phase. Geographically, we have global expansion plans, with the first phase including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. From 70 dealers in India, we are looking to distribute our products across 100+ dealerships by the end of the current financial year. We will also focus on building a considerable presence across Tier II and III regions where the demand for electric vehicles is seeing a consistent uptick. In a bid to simplify access to Nexzu’s products, we will soon sell via our own website and also via online platforms such as Amazon, Paytm and Flipkart.

As far as our target segments are concerned, we cater to B2B, B2C, and institutional categories, and are eyeing delivery platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, Delhivery, Amazon, Flipkart, and more. The brand is poised to focus on Localisation in the EV Space to promote Atma Nirbhar Bharat. The brand is also strongly focused on developing and expanding its product portfolio addressing different applications in the next-generation e-mobility space across diversified segments.

How do you see the current EV market of India?

The current EV market is growing at an unprecedented pace, especially given the increased focus on personal and environmentally-friendly mobility. EVs are infrastructurally easier to produce than ICE vehicles, require an equal amount of resources for R&D, supply chain, and design, and come with several government policies that benefit manufacturers as well as consumers. Thus, India is witnessing a growing number of EV companies in India. The industry is becoming a multi-player market, which is necessary to meet the burgeoning demand for EVs.

What’s your anticipation about the future growth in India?

Looking at the current growth, the EV industry is well-poised to be at par with the ICE industry. Once a full-fledged localized ecosystem is created for EVs, it will be a turning point for the entire industry. EV adoption, with its USPs like noiseless and smokeless mobility, is becoming a way of life. With endless use-cases including B2B, hyperlocal logistics, and delivery, numerous brands are adopting electric mobility as a norm. Moreover, with manufacturers like Nexzu mobility offering enriching riding experiences by creating well-designed, technologically-superior products, we can see the industry undergoing explosive growth in the near future.

Do you think EVs will play a crucial role going forward?

Yes, definitely. The electric two-wheeler market is set to grow at an exponential pace. EVs will contribute to 30% of the entire auto industry by 2030. As mentioned above, EVs have several important use-cases and will definitely become crucial to urban mobility over the years to come.