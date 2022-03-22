EVs to Cost as Much as ICE Vehicles in the Next Two Years: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Rajya Sabha said that India is making great progress in technology and that green fuel will reduce the cost of electric automobiles. Gadkari reiterated that bringing the cost of green vehicles will be at par with petrol-run vehicles in the next two years.

Gadkari also highlighted the need to shift to cost-effective indigenous fuel and said that this fuel will be a reality soon, bringing the pollution levels down and improving the overall situation in the national capital.

Ahead of this, in an exclusive interview with News18, Gadkari had said that India is only one EV revolution away from turning things around and lowering the cost of electric vehicles to the same level as petrol and diesel vehicles.

Before that, Gadkari addressed the annual session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and FY21 AGM in November where he said that within two years, the cost of EVs would come down to a level that will be at par with their petrol variants. He then added that the government is working to expand the EV charging facilities.

Advertisement

“We are setting up 600 EV charging points across major highways by 2023. The government also wants to ensure that the charging stations are powered by renewable sources like solar or wind electricity,” he had said.

Also Watch:

Gadkari said that “The cost of EVs is high because their number is less.” He said India is anticipating an EV revolution, with 250 startup businesses engaged in cost-effective EV technology creation. Furthermore, major automakers have joined the battle to cut the cost of EV production. The GST is only 5% on EVs and the cost of lithium-ion batteries is also declining.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.