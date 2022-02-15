Ex-Army Officer Blames Indigo of Succumbing to VIP Pressure; Airline Denies Claim

In a recent incident involving retired Major General Birender Dhanoa, Indigo has tried to come out with an explanation as to why he was shifted from his paid seat. The ex-army man claims that he was shifted from his paid seat to make way for ‘some former bureaucrat and party’. This prompted an apology, of sorts, from the Gurugram-based airline, which said that this was done because four elderly individuals, who had walking issues had inadvertently selected emergency row at the time of check-in.

“Well to add to the odd incident I had on @IndiGo6E, I wasn’t the only pax who found himself on a different seat, another gentleman next to me in the middle of the aircraft confirmed that he too was “shifted” from row 1, which he’d paid for, to accommodate some “aged” people", the retired army officer tweeted after his initial tweet spoke about being bumped off a paid seat and spoke about how these elderly passengers couldn’t be placed anywhere but the first row.

Post that, he tweeted once again saying, “Sorry don’t buy that. They walked off the plane all sprightly. Be honest in your admission of whatever it was you were up to. We aren’t gullible fools. It was at the boarding gate that I was told about the switch, after check in and bag drop. No attempt was made to info me prior." This was in response to the apology offered by Indigo airline, wherein they claimed seats were given to four elderly passengers.

So dear @IndiGo6E here’s the thing; someone else makes a mistake and you inconvenience me. Does it sound logical? I mean, if it was this elderly group’s mistake in seat selection could you not have sat them on regular vacant seats? Anyhow, you’ve lost my goodwill. https://t.co/TvBoqAqbgg— Birender Dhanoa (@bsdhanoa) February 15, 2022

“So dear @IndiGo6E here’s the thing; someone else makes a mistake and you inconvenience me. Does it sound logical? I mean, if it was this elderly group’s mistake in seat selection could you not have sat them on regular vacant seats? Anyhow, you’ve lost my goodwill," he tweeted finally, seemingly unimpressed with Indigo’s response to the issue.

Major General (retired) Dhanoa did not give out any further details of the incident and did not take any names either. He also claims that he wasn’t the only one who was faced with this issue, as mentioned in the tweet earlier. The ex-army veteran was on a flight from Goa to Delhi.

