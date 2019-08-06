Ex-Tesla Engineer, Mohanraj Ramasamy, to Launch Electric Sports Bike in India

Coimbatore-based Srivaru Motors has revealed plans to launch a performance electric motorcycle this year, adding another feather to the emerging electric mobility industry in India. According to a story published in Autocar India, the start-up is floated by Mohanraj Ramaswamy, an engineer who had earlier worked in Elon Musk's Tesla. Ramaswamy returned to India following a 20-year stint in California and now aims to launch his own Electric Vehicle (EV) business here.

Named Prana, the motorcycle is slated to be India's first electric performance motorcycle. However, it faces competition from Ultraviolette EV, which could launch earlier. The Prana is expected to be equivalent of a conventional 300cc bike in terms of costs. According to Ramaswamy, the e-motorcycle will have some "self-healing" components and the Autocar report suggests these could be with the motor controllers and BMS system that could correct small issues after self-diagnosis. This, however, remains to be confirmed.

The Prana, which has already been registered, will come powered by an electric motor churning out 35 newton-meter of torque, which can propel the motorcycle from 0-60kph in less than 4 seconds. Furthermore, the bike will have a top speed of over 100kph and a real-world range of 126km from its fixed Li-ion battery, both figures claimed by the company.

The Autocar report further states that the Prana will have four riding models and will be offered in three variants including Class, Grand and Elite. The Elite will give a riding range as high as 250km and the Grand will come with a 126km range. Designed and developed at the company's control centre in Coimbatore, Srivaru Motors will initially produce up to 30,000 units annually at Coimbatore with an ambitious plan to outsource production and reach 2,00,000 units within 18 months of launch. While there is no word as to how much it will cost, it is expected that the company will add an aggressive price tag, with the company expecting to increase localisation level soon.

